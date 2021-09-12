Ann Knab, with Home Helpers of Central PA, located in Hollidaysburg, presented the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. with a check for $1,839.

This donation, made possible by Home Helpers’ annual Vegas Nights Fundraiser, will benefit programs and services for the local elderly.

Pictured, from left to right, are Joan Bracco, CCAAA, and Ann Knab, Home Helpers. Many thanks to Knab and all the employees of Home Helpers for their generosity.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.