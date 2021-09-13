CLARION – Clarion University, in partnership with The Primary Health Network, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at Suites on Main South, 896 Main St., Clarion.

There is no cost to receive the vaccine, and the clinic is open to the public. Individuals do not need to be affiliated with Clarion University or PHN to receive the vaccine.

“As cases continue to surge due to the Delta variant, the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 cannot be overstated,” said Dr. George Garrow, PHN’s chief medical officer.

“The vaccines have proven effective against serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”

PHN offers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is approved for use in individuals ages 18 and older and requires two doses for full immunity.

The Sept. 23 clinic will provide the first dose; another clinic will be held Oct. 21 for the second dose of the vaccine.

Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a vaccine appointment, please visit primary-health.net or call 724-699-9211.