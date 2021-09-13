STATE COLLEGE – The new “home game headquarters” is open for business and has themed blue-and-white beverages available for patrons of Graduate State College‘s recently-opened Trophy Room bar and restaurant.

“We’re thrilled to welcome locals and students alike in to experience Trophy Room at Graduate State College,” said Anton Safonov, general manager of Graduate State College.

“Our property historically has been a gathering place for the community. Trophy Room will build upon that legacy by offering a range of locally-inspired and nostalgic menu items that can be enjoyed by all.

“From game days to catching up with friends, Trophy Room will provide visitors with a unique – but familiar – taste of all things Penn State.”

With blue-and-white “Rumor Has It” drinks in hand, CBICC members gathered to help the team at Graduate State College commemorate this member milestone.

Jessica Jacoby McCloskey, director of sales, cut the CBICC ribbon surrounded by fellow team members Kyra Ebersole, banquet manger, Will Thomas, chef, and Brian Walker, bar & restaurant manager.

From football stays to holiday parties, corporate events and weddings, Graduate State College’s team is ready to help accommodate guests’ needs.

To learn more or join the team, please visit Graduate State College.