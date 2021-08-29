PITTSBURGH – SHOP ‘n SAVE, an independently-owned and operated grocery chain with more than 80 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, New York and West Virginia, is proud to announce that its Houtzdale location is expanding its offerings and bringing more opportunities for customers to save through the power of Perks Card rewards.

Starting Sept. 2, Houtzdale Perks Card reward holders will have enhanced access to not only weekly specials but exclusive eCoupons, texts and e-mails.

Customers can sign up in-store for the Perks Card reward program, which can easily be accessed on the new SHOP ‘n SAVE mobile app or on the SHOP ‘n SAVE Web site, www.shopnsavefood.com.

“The Houtzdale community holds a very special place in our hearts because we were raised here,” said sisters and Houtzdale store owners Maureen and Karen Gathagan, whose family has been serving the community since 1966 for more than 50 years.

“With that in mind, the expanded offerings we are bringing to the store, which also includes a recent store remodel and Instacart curbside pick-up options, are being done with our neighbors in mind.”

In addition to expanded savings, the Students Extra Educational Development (S.E.E.D) program is now available in Houtzdale through the Perks Card rewards program.

S.E.E.D. provides Perks Card users with the opportunity to earn free in-person or virtual education assemblies from the Carnegie Science Center and Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium for local schools every time they use their card.

To participate, customers can register their Perks Card online and select their local school. From there, purchases will be automatically tracked and applied to the customer’s total and the school’s balance.

Customers can earn one “seed” for every dollar spent using their Perks Card (250 “seeds” are needed from each participating student/family) throughout the year to earn a free assembly.

Along with access to the S.E.E.D. program, eCoupons and weekly specials, customers can also fill prescriptions and receive COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the Woodward Pharmacy located in the Woodward Plaza, search for recipes online, and create shopping lists for in-store and Instacart curbside pick-up service.

“We’re proud of the value and convenience we are able to provide our shoppers for their hard-earned dollars and look forward to bringing additional savings opportunities to the Houtzdale community,” said the Gathagan sisters.

The store is located at 541 Spring St., Houtzdale. For more information about the Houtzdale location including store hours and additional instructions on how to obtain a Perks Card, visit the www.shopnsavefood.com.