CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved an application to the state Department of Community & Economic Development for $286,227 in HOME funding.

“The objective here is prevention of blighted housing,” said Redevelopment Authority Director Lisa Kovalick. “… It will be targeted across the county.”

Funds will assist homeowners with critical housing repairs to increase safety and physical well-being. Repairs include roofing, windows, doors, siding, new electrical wiring and plumbing.

Other improvements include removal of mold, installation of smoke alarms, radon testing and treatment and repair or replacement of foundations, porches and steps.

According to Kovalick, statistics show that approximately 36 percent of the county’s housing stock was built in 1939 or earlier and 27 percent from 1940-1979.

Additionally, 22 percent was built from 1980-1999, with the remaining 5 percent built in 2000 or later. “Almost three quarters is 50-plus years old and over one-third is 72-plus years old.”

Kovalick said the county has conducted housing and blight studies over the past six years and learned of seniors and families that need help with home maintenance.

“… It’s our hope this prevention strategy will assist homeowners with their repair needs that they may not be able to take care of otherwise,” she said.

“The mission of Redevelopment Authority is to revitalize neighborhoods and to promote safe, healthy and prosperous communities in Clearfield County.”

Anyone interested in the blight prevention initiative should contact the Redevelopment Authority by phone at 814-765-5149 to be placed on the waiting list.