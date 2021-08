ADVERTISEMENT

Baby Elijah Allan Carr died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Elijah was the son of Ryan A. and Lauren M. (Nesbit) Carr. He is survived by his sister, Maddox Carr, maternal grandparents, Michael and Becky Nesbit of DuBois, PA, his paternal grandparents, Christine Carr of Turtle Creek, PA and Allan Carr and his wife Cindy of […]

