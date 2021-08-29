ADVERTISEMENT

BECCARIA TOWNSHIP – Two firefighters were injured in a working garage fire Sunday afternoon in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County.

According to WJAC-TV, county dispatch reported the fire started around 3 p.m. in the 900-block of Evergreen Drive and an explosion occurred as crews battled the blaze.

Two firefighters suffered injuries and EMS was summoned to the scene. Injuries were minor and they’re expected to be treated and released from the hospital.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was requested to assist with the fire investigation. No further information is available at this time.