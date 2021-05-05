ADVERTISEMENT

There are many things to keep in mind when interviewing for a job that will help with putting your best foot forward and securing the position.

One of the most challenging adjustments for many people is starting on a new career path. There are many expectations to live up to, and they begin the moment you submit your first round of resumes. Make sure you do everything in your power to put your best foot forward, especially during the job search process. When you do receive interest from a company, here are five common job interview mistakes to avoid.

Arriving Late

Nobody likes when you force them to wait, least of all when they are interviewing you for a job. Arriving late shows a disregard and lack of respect for the interviewer and the company. If the interview is in person, try to arrive 15 minutes early to allow yourself time for any delays and to give yourself enough time to relax before the interview. Arriving early is especially important for virtual interviews because it provides you the opportunity to work out any kinks before the interview formally begins.

Wearing Inappropriate Clothing

Another common mistake made by many people during their job interviews is dressing inappropriately. While formal wear is typically not recommended for most positions, you should still dress up for the occasion. Men should consider rocking a patterned shirt and slacks, while women can go with a blouse and skirt or slacks, or they can opt for a dress.

Not Having Questions

The interviewer will likely ask during your meeting if you have any questions about the company. One of the most common job interview mistakes to avoidis not having anything to ask. Not having questions is usually the result of inadequate research. Have a few questions in mind before the interview that you can ask when this comes up.

Badmouthing Previous Jobs

Another thing the interviewer will want to know about is your previous work experience and, specifically, why you left (or are looking to leave) your previous employer. This is not the time for an airing of grievances because you never know if the interviewer has some connection to the other company. It also makes you look bad, and the interviewer may assume that you will badmouth the company you are interviewing with.

Oversharing

While the interviewer obviously wants to know what you have to say, you don’t need to be the only one speaking. Keep your answers focused on the question and don’t ramble past that. It’s essential to stay on point, or the interviewer may assume you cannot remain focused on the task at hand.