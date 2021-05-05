By Annie Lynn for GANT News

After a year off from the popular 100-Mile Yard Sale because of the COVID outbreak, the Quehanna Industrial Development Corp. is getting ready for a revival of the event for 2021 on July 16-17.

Chris Williams, treasurer of QIDC, noted people are excited that they are holding the event this year, although the number of vendors who have already registered is down about 20 percent.

She said they expected this because of COVID concerns. She added they haven’t gotten as many responses for business and personal ads in the directory as they would have liked, but they are still hoping for a good turnout.

However, there are some new vendors as well as the seasoned ones, Williams said, adding “We like to have them all—the more, the merrier.”

Every year, she noted, they have people who don’t want to pay to set up their yard sale at their homes although they want the benefits of advertising and such.

She stated that QIDC spends a lot of money on advertising and would like to do more but the funds are just not there this year.

She also noted that they will be unable to provide the 15 porta-potties they have had in the past but want to provide some.

QIDC requires vendors to pre-register and pay the $10 fee. The fee gets an advertisement in the directory that was being printed May 1.

After that date, people can still register and pay the fee and they will receive a participation poster to display. Their name and address will also be added to the list of vendors who will be notified in March of 2022 for that year’s event.

Those who are registered are responsible for finding their own spot, and they are given a list of locations where vendors are allowed to set up. Williams added that they ask people not to just stop along the road and set up because it has caused issues in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams said QIDC asks shoppers to please watch out for stopped vehicles and people walking along the road, and to be aware that people travel the roads to get to and from work, so please do not stop in the middle of the road.

As far as COVID precautions, QIDC is serving only pre-packaged food at their stand this year. Otherwise, they are leaving safety precautions up to the vendors.

Mask wearing requirements will also be left up to the vendors. If they want people to wear masks, they should post signs to that effect.

The route for the sale is state Route 879 from Shawville through LeContes Mills, Frenchville and Karthaus to Pine Glen and Keewaydin, then back to Karthaus and turning right at the Y onto Quehanna Highway. This goes to Medix then left to Weedville or right to Benezette on state Route 555.

People unfamiliar with this event can visit www.visitpago.com or www.visitclearfieldcounty.org. They should get rooms booked now if they plan to stay the two days.