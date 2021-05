ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Rotary met recently and new member Tim Nebgen, PennDOT District 2 safety press officer, presented an introduction to its multi-year program to alleviate highway fatalities. His guest was Josh Woods of the Highway Safety Network. They are responsible for the districts within a nine-county area. Pictured, from left, are Club President Lindsie Wisor, Kaleb Wisor, Woods and Nebgen.