CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) seniors have chosen to maximize their high school opportunities for career training and industry certifications, with an eye on becoming successful and financially secure much earlier in life.

Career and Technical Education Signing Day is a way of recognizing their hard work and the value of the career-preparation training they have received through the CCCTC.

In photo, from left to right, are Tiffany Cover, CCCTC principal and assistant director, and current CCCTC Health Occupations Technology student, Ryanne Henschel, from Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School who will be attending Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus for Health Care Professions after graduation.