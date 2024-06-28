Spotlight PA Staff

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds power to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania.

Outages are common for the customers of Rock Spring Water Company, a privately owned supplier that serves about 500 properties in rural Centre County. In a four-month investigation, Spotlight PA found that clients of the system have been failed by the company, state regulators, and elected officials.

Despite years of customer complaints, citations from state regulators, and low revenues, the company has remained under the same ownership, and some customers fear a takeover of the company would raise prices.

The situation highlights issues facing communities that receive water from private companies.

To learn more, join Spotlight PA Thursday, July 18 from 6-7 p.m. ET on Zoom for a live panel on Pennsylvania’s private water industry, how it is regulated, and how communities are affected when service is subpar.

Our panelists include:

Marley Parish, rural affairs reporter, Spotlight PA

rural affairs reporter, Spotlight PA Elizabeth Marx, executive director, Pennsylvania Utility Law Project

executive director, Pennsylvania Utility Law Project Patrick Cicero , consumer advocate, PA Office of Consumer Advocate

, consumer advocate, PA Office of Consumer Advocate Other panelists to be announced.

RSVP for free here. Submit your questions in advance to events@spotlightpa.org

Spotlight PA's events operate on a "pay-what-you-can" honor system.