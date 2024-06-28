DuBois- Downtown DuBois Inc. announced that the Annual Farmer’s Market Weekly Event will begin this Saturday, June 29th and run until Saturday, October 5th.

The market will be open each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Pershing parking lot in downtown DuBois.

Vendors will have an array of the best local produce and artisanal crafts. There will also be a variety of entertainment and activities for all ages.

All sales are limited to homegrown, homemade (including non-edible items) and in-season products: fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, honey, maple syrup, cider, baked goods, canned goods, pickles, candy, jelly, cut flowers, plants, shrubbery and homemade crafts.

The weekly market is sponsored by Xylem and Main Street Eye Care.

Downtown DuBois Inc. is still accepting vendors. For more information, please email us at manager@downtowndubois.com.