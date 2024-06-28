BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Police are advising the public of a “spoofing” scam involving individuals impersonating law enforcement.

According to a news release issued on Wednesday, June 26, the Brookville Police Department is alerting the public of a current scam where individuals are pretending to be law enforcement officers from various agencies.

Police say scammers have been using “spoofing” applications to copy local police department phone numbers and using real police officers’ names on the phone.

Any time a person has been contacted by anyone asking for gift cards, payments for winnings, email accounts, and copies of driver’s licenses, it is highly likely the person is being scammed.

Please contact your local police department or arrive in person to speak to an officer when in any doubt.

Brookville Police officers can be reached anytime at 814-849-1617.