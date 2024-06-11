John A. “Jack” Morley, 74, of Burnside, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was born July 23, 1949, to Sharon and Clara (Bond) Morley in Spangler. John was a member of Uniontown Church of Christ and a long-standing member of the Burnside Volunteer Fire Company. He was a 1968 graduate of Purchase Line …

