Terri L. East, 61 of Cuyahoga Falls went home to be with the Lord peacefully on June 6, 2024. She was born in Warren, Ohio on June 21, 1962, to the late Robert and Ethel (nee Peace) Winland. Terri enjoyed camping, fishing, and gardening, and was a fan of “NE Ohio Rocks”. She loved her family and her baby dogs. …

