Daniel Olen Brocious, 78, of Punxsutawney, passed away at home on Sunday, June 9, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Punxsutawney on May 12, 1946, a son of the late Wilmer Olen Brocious and Bonnie Jean (Geist) Brocious. Dan was a 1964 graduate of the Punxsutawney Area High School. He formerly worked at the Truck Stop …

