The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its first groundhog match of the year Sunday with 24 competitors.

Coming out on top of the Custom Class was Delmas Burkett of Burkett Hollow. Second-place went to Jon Pap of Columbia and third-place was a tie between Gene Delp of Brookville and Joe Kramer of Loganton.

First-place in Factory Varmint Class was Ed Rethi of Dixonville and in second-place was Joe Lash of Hillsdale.

The side group match was won by Kevin Dufford of Karns City with a five-shot group at 300 yards that measured 1.108″.

Pictured are Delp, Burkett, Dufford, Kramer and Pap.