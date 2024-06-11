Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.66/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 10.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 3.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.75 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.05/gallon while the most expensive was $4.49/gallon, a difference of $1.44/gallon

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/gallon Monday.

The national average is down 23.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 18.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

June 10, 2023: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

June 10, 2022: $5.05/g (U.S. Average: $5.01/g)

June 10, 2021: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

June 10, 2020: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.08/g)

June 10, 2019: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

June 10, 2018: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

June 10, 2017: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

June 10, 2016: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

June 10, 2015: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

June 10, 2014: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.65/g, down 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.72/g.

Hagerstown – $3.45/g, down 14.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.59/g.

York – $3.76/g, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.81/g.

“We’ve seen one of the larger weekly drops in the national average price of gasoline in some time, and what incredible timing that it comes at the beginning of the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Not only have gasoline prices plummeted in nearly every state in the last week, but nearly every state has also seen prices drop compared to a month ago.

“With the declines, Americans will spend roughly $425 million less per week on gasoline than a year ago. In addition, the price of diesel has fallen alongside gasoline to its lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

“This price decline party is ramping up, and I expect additional declines ahead of July 4 for both gasoline and diesel prices.

“Six states now have average prices below $3 per gallon, and more will join soon, with the number of U.S. stations at $2.99 or lower already nearing 25,000. It’s a great start to summer for those hitting the road.”

