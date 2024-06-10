KNOX TOWNSHIP – A weekend UTV crash claimed the life of a Julian man in Knox Township.

According to a station-issued news release, the crash occurred around 5:35 p.m. June 8 in the area of Mease Road.

The operator was reportedly traveling in an easterly direction when the UTV left the edge of the roadway, striking a tree.

The passenger, identified as 43-year-old Stefan L. Briner of Julian, was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

The operator was transported by Houtzdale-Ramey EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for suspected injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing at this time, state police say.

State police were assisted on-scene by Houtzdale and Madera fire companies, Moshannon Valley and Mountaintop EMS the Clearfield County Coroner’s office.