BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Civic Club is thrilled to announce an exciting rebranding of the Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market held each year in Historic Brookville’s Town Square.

This year, the event will be known as “Friday After Five” and promises to be a vibrant community gathering every Friday evening from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. beginning June 28, 2024.

Event Details:

Dates: Every Friday, June 28 – Sept. 20

Every Friday, June 28 – Sept. 20 Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Location: Historic Brookville Town Square

Friday After Five will feature a delightful mix of vendors offering homemade, handmade and homegrown items, ensuring a unique shopping experience each week.

Attendees can enjoy live music performances, diverse food truck offerings, and a range of activities for children, making it a perfect event for families and friends to unwind and connect.

The kickoff event on Friday, June 28, will highlight a performance by the local band The Keep It Downs and delicious homemade pierogi from Marta’s Wednesday Pierogies food truck.

Call for Participants: The Brookville Civic Club is currently seeking:

Vendors: Spaces are available for $10 per week or $100 ($30 savings) for the full season for a 10×10 space in the Town Square. Items sold must be handmade, homemade, or homegrown.

Spaces are available for $10 per week or $100 ($30 savings) for the full season for a 10×10 space in the Town Square. Items sold must be handmade, homemade, or homegrown. Bands: Talented musicians looking to perform.

Talented musicians looking to perform. Youth Organizations: Groups interested in hosting activities or fundraisers.

Groups interested in hosting activities or fundraisers. Volunteers: Community members eager to lend a hand and contribute to the event’s success.

Interested parties can visit BrookvilleCivicClub.wordpress.com , send a message on our Facebook page, or email us at bvillecivicclub@gmail.com for more information and to secure a spot.

Local Farmers Token:

Organizers continue to support the Local Farmers Token program, sponsored by Matson Insurance. These tokens are distributed to local businesses on Main Street and can be used at any vendor providing necessary essentials.

The tokens help support local vendors who produce or obtain locally produced products that are essential for everyday life. They are available to everyone, with no income guidelines. Please be courteous and only take one to ensure there are enough for everyone.

Organizers would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the generous sponsor, The Matson Companies, and their friends at HBI Inc. and CREATE Brookville for their invaluable dedication to the community and to help make this event possible.

Friday After Five is more than just a market; it’s a celebration of community spirit and local talent. Organizers invite everyone to join for an unforgettable summer filled with fun, food, and festivities at the Historic Brookville Town Square.