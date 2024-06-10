CLEARFIELD – Newness surrounds the 163rd Clearfield County Fair.

First, there is the new date, July 12-20, which has it arriving earlier and staying a little while longer.

And, while management did stay true to the fair’s roots, some other big changes were made to move the fair forward.

The most notable is its new midway carnival.

“We’re bringing back a carnival of old—like they used to see at our county fair,” said Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom.

Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment will bring its “Great American Midway,” a “family show drawing the young and old together” and bringing extended families back to a “real American experience.”

This carnival family has become one of the most highly respected in the industry, and since 1980, has traveled exclusively on the east coast of the United States.

It has successfully secured many impressive locations performing at major state fairs, county fairs, festivals and other celebrations.

Powers & Thomas boasts online of its “impressive line-up” of thrill rides, family rides and kiddie rides on its “spectacular midway” that it updates each year.

“We’re talking big rides,” said Hallstrom, like the High Flyer, Giant Fun Slide and others that really make for an “amusement park” atmosphere and experience.

“It won’t disappoint.”

Aside from the arsenal of 26 rides, it also has a “world-class concession operation” featuring several food stands serving the latest fair foods as well as family favorites like cotton candy, popcorn, funnel cakes, fried dough, pizza, ice cream, hot sausage, chicken and more.

For those wanting to try their luck at games, there’s a variety for all ages from children’s games to adult games, it has something for everyone.

All-day ride bands are $35 in-person but can be purchased online with a $5 discount now through Thursday, July 11.

The carnival opens at 4 p.m. Friday, July 12; Monday, July 15; and Wednesday through Friday, July 17-19; at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13 and 20; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14 and Tuesday, July 16.

Kids’ Day, sponsored by CNB Bank, is Tuesday, July 16, with free gate admission from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. All-day ride bands will be sold for $20 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

There will be a Grove Stage Kids’ Day show with The Little Mermen—the ultimate Disney-themed tribute band for Disney fanatics of all ages.

The band’s repertoire covers nearly a century of musical canon, including favorites from The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Frozen and Encanto.

The group performs in full costume with band members dressing up as characters from the films. It tours nationally, having recently shared festival stages with Stevie Nicks, Green Day and Joan Jett.

The shows will be a magical experience jam-packed with nostalgic fun and rockin’ sing-alongs.

Shows are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with a meet-and-greet with The Little Mermen happening from 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Other Kids’ Day activities include the Smokey Bear balloon display, fingerprinting from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. courtesy of Clearfield Regional police, the Dan & Galla roaming musical show, the popular Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pull at 2:30 p.m. and a Scavenger Hunt at 4 p.m.

Child Evangelism Fellowship also plans to have a presence during Kids’ Day as well as daily throughout the course of fair, said Hallstrom.

The fair, in partnership with its Fair Queens Program, will host its first-ever Talent Show on Sunday, July 14 at 1 p.m. on the Grove Stage. Click here to complete the entry form.

All ages are invited to participate and share their special talents with fellow fairgoers. Talents may include music, magic tricks and more so long as it’s family-friendly and age appropriate.

The time limit is four minutes and will be strictly enforced by contest judges.

There will be three categories: pre-teen for contestants age 12 and under; teen for contestants who are 13 – 18 years old and open for anyone who’s 19 and older.

Judges will assess talent based upon stage presence, quality of performance, choice of selection and entertainment value.

Prizes will be awarded in each category. First-place takes home $100; second-place, $75; and third-place, $50.

All contestants will receive one free parking pass and two gate admission passes to enter the fair.

Those transporting items need to make prior arrangements with the fair board. Participants should use the Expo II parking area.

All acts will be required to check-in at the fair office before 12:30 p.m.

For additional contest information, please visit the official fair Web siteor Facebook page.

The Expo II Plaza is sure to keep the young and young at heart entertained daily with the Central K9 Dog Show, Clive Allen – Modern Magic and Illusions and a Sea Lion Splash Show.

The Central K9 Performance Dogs will entertain with dock diving, herding demonstrations, high-flying disc tricks, speedy agility trials and more

The show is done by Jessica Edgerly, who has over 20 years of experience at fairs and festivals and who feels dog training is all “fun and games.”

Clive Allen is a world-renowned magician and illusionist, having performed his large production shows in more than 30 states throughout the United States as well as Asia.

Clive blurs the line between fantasy and reality while performing some of the most incredible illusions in all of magic, many of which he created himself or modified from standard effects into modern-day masterpieces.

Joining him is Heather Lynn who has been performing in one way or another since she was a little girl. Her extensive background in dance, gymnastics and acrobatics make her one of the most talented female illusionists working today.

Together, Clive Allen and Heather Lynn bring a dynamic energy and unique perspective to the world of grand illusion, making their performances something you will never forget.

The only traveling, self-contained Sea Lion Attraction will give fairgoers a glimpse of these comical creatures while doing entertaining educational presentations.

Grandstand entertainment features music icon and Jessie’s Girl singer Rick Springfield Friday, July 19 and a pair of country music stars, Warren Zeiders Friday, July 12 and Riley Green Saturday, July 20. All three shows begin at 8 p.m.

“No repeats—all are first-time headliners,” said Hallstrom, adding the fair board really got lucky with Zeiders and Green, both of whom were chart toppers when they were signed on for the fair.

There will also be Koi Drag Racing at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13; harness racing with Derby Hat Day at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16; horse pulls at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17; and C.S. Pulling Productions Truck and Tractor Pulls at 7 p.m. July 18.

And, of course, tradition continues with the annual Fair Queen Competition at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14 and Fair Parade at 6 p.m. Monday, July 15. A fireworks display will light up the sky over the fairgrounds following the parade.

Grove Stage entertainment features The Moore Brothers Friday, July 12; Hell Bent Saturday, July 13; Fair Talent Show Sunday, July 14; D.J. Super Stew Monday, July 15; The Little Mermen Kids’ Day Show Tuesday, July 16; Blue Angel Wednesday, July 17; the 70’s band Lovelace Thursday, July 18; Aubrey Rey Friday, July 19; and Heather Olson-Desmett Saturday, July 20.

There will be no Vespers Service Sunday, July 14; however, the Clearfield Ministerium will do a “Blessing of the Fair” service at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at the Grove Stage.

Gate admission is $5 per person (height 36 inches and over) but does not include carnival rides. A separate ride pass must be purchased at the ticket booth inside the carnival.

Admission includes daily entertainment on the Grove Stage and in the Expo II Plaza, harness racing, livestock exhibits, commercial and non-commercial vendors, art/photography exhibits, needlework exhibits, baked goods exhibits and agricultural exhibits.

The Family Value Pass, which contains six gate-only admissions for $25 (rides and parking are not included), will be available to purchase from the ticket office only until July 12.

The ticket office opens June 24. Its hours of operation are 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday.

Gate admission is free Friday, July 12—the opening day of the fair. Most vendors will be open, Hallstrom said, though some will still be traveling in and opening up Saturday, July 13.

Senior Citizen special admission days will be Tuesday and Thursday, July 16 and 18, with free admission from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. for ages 65 and over. Proof of age is required.

Military Day will be Friday, July 19 for active and inactive military personnel, with free admission from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Proof of service is required.

Concessions open at 11 a.m. daily. The expo buildings will open at 12 p.m.

Parking is $5 and handicap parking is available at the Hannah Street and Weaver Street gates.