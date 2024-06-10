CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds motorists that recessed line painting on portions of Interstates 80 and 99 in Centre, Clearfield and Clinton counties will continue this week, furthering a project that began on June 3.

This work will improve visibility of pavement markings and enhance safety for motorists on the highways.

This work will be completed during daylight hours utilizing single-land closures. Motorists are advised to watch for slow moving and stopped vehicles through the entire work zone.

Locations slated for recessed line painting include:

Clearfield County:

Monday, June 10:

I-80 from the Eastbound onramp at mile marker 120, for one mile Eastbound.

I-80 Westbound from one mile outside of Clearfield to the Clearfield offramp at Exit 120.

Clinton County:

Tuesday, June 11, and Wednesday, June 12:

I-80 between mile markers 194 and 170 Westbound, and between miles 170 and 184 Eastbound.

Centre County:

I-99 from mile marker 56 to mile 85 Northbound, and mile marker 85 to 56 Southbound.

Parking Lot Paint Company is the contractor on this $2.5 million project. Work at all locations is expected to be completed in August.

