RIDGWAY – The Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) is excited to announce a special partnership with local artist Julie Mader in celebration of Ridgway’s Bicentennial.

The collaboration brings forth “Celebrating Ridgway »’ watercolor kits, featuring two iconic Ridgway symbols: the Battle of the Barrell and the lily of the valley.

The kits come with everything one needs to paint a beautiful and expressive final piece, including all the paint needed, brushes, examples and even a QR code with hints and help put together by Julie herself.

Julie Mader, an artist and teaching artist from Smethport, has designed these kits as a tribute to the hometown of her father-in-law.

“I am super excited to combine my family connection to Ridgway with my passion for encouraging art making in such a special way, ” says Julie when asked of the kits.

“During the past 35-plus years, I have joined my husband’s family for fries at the carnival, the battle-of the barrel on Main Street and countless family celebrations in my father-in-law’s hometown of Ridgway.

“I feel deeply honored to be given the opportunity to collaborate with ECCOTA for the limited-edition watercolor kits.”