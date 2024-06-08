CURWENSVILLE – A second-alarm garage fire sent multiple firefighters to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m., fire crews were called to a working garage fire in the 600-block of High Street in Curwensville Borough.

Upon arrival on-scene, firefighters discovered that the fire had spread to a second garage located nearby.

Shortly after entry was made into the second structure, its ceiling and roof collapsed and trapped two firefighters inside.

After a quick but extensive extrication, both were rescued and, according to the Clearfield Fire Department, transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

“We would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us, and kept our members in their thoughts and prayers.”

There was a third firefighter transported to the hospital by private vehicle for evaluation, and they are in stable condition, according to WJAC-TV.

Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass issued a statement with additional information.

“After talking to 911/EMA Director Dave McClure, all firefighters are alert and responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

“It was a dangerous situation, but it looks like everyone is going to be OK.”