Verne F. Bliss, 68, of Erie, passed away Friday, May 31, 2024, at St. Vincent Hospital following a period of declining health. He was born in Ridgway on April 18, 1956, the son of the late David and Joanne Alcorn Bliss. Verne, raised in Erie, was a standout football player, nicknamed “The Bull” at McDowell High School and played varsity …

