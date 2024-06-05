DUBOIS – A former Morrisdale man has been arrested on felony drug and intimidation of witness charges in connection with the 2019 death of a Clearfield man.

Clint AI Addleman, 47, now an inmate of state prison, is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance, intimidation witness/victim-refrain from report (four counts), intimidation witness/victim-false/misleading testimony (four counts) and intimidation witness/victim-withhold testimony (four counts).

Addleman is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. July 22 at the Clearfield County Courthouse.

According to court documents, the Pennsylvania 52nd Statewide Investigating Grand Jury conducted an investigation into the death of 24-year-old Dalton E. Cole on June 13, 2019.

Cole reportedly died after ingesting fentanyl, carfentanil and methamphetamine that was supplied to him by Addleman.

At 11:30 p.m. June 13, 2019, city police were dispatched to Penn Highlands Dubois, where a deceased male, Cole, had been delivered to the Emergency Room Department by an unidentified male.

The male had advised hospital personnel that he found Cole laying in an alley behind a nearby establishment.

He stated that he placed Cole in his car and rushed him to the hospital. Following an autopsy, it. was determined that Cole had died from a multi-drug overdose.

Investigators were ultimately able to identify the male who had driven Cole to the hospital. When they interviewed him, he provided the same account he had given to the hospital personnel.

Police informed the Grand Jury, however, that after they reviewed video footage from the area where the male claimed to have found Cole’s body, it was determined that his account was not true.

Thereafter, police interviewed the male a second time. On this occasion, he stated that on the night of June 13, 2019, he received a call fiom a former co-worker who asked for his assistance.

He then drove to the residence that she shared with her boyfriend, Addlemen, on East Weber Avenue in DuBois.

Upon arrival, she directed him to the basement where he saw Cole laying on the floor, appearing to be unconscious.

Addleman was present in the basement, along with two others. Addleman told the male that he had been performing CPR on Cole for 45 minutes.

He decided that Cole needed to be taken to the hospital so he, Addleman and another male placed Cole into his car.

Addleman then began questioning the male about what he was going to say to the hospital personnel or to the police and instructed him that if anyone asked, he did not find him here.

The male responded that he would make up a story about finding Cole on the street, assuring Addleman that he would not reveal that Cole was at Addleman’s home.

In his appearance before the Gand Jury, the male provided a similar account of what he told investigators during the second interview.

He told the Grand Jury that he checked with emergency room personnel to see if they wanted him to stay and was assured by a nurse that it was not necessary.

He then left the hospital and went home. Police also detailed their interview of Addleman.

In the interview, Addleman claimed that Cole arrived at his residence “pretty messed up” at approximately 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 13, 2019. About a half-hour later, Cole allegedly left.

Addleman told police that a female, who identified herself as Cole’s girlfriend, called and advised that Cole was to pick her up in DuBois, but he never showed up as planned.

She stated that she was currently at Walmart and that individuals at the store were going to call the police because she had been hanging out there too long.

At that point, Addleman claimed that despite the fact that Cole had allegedly left, he noticed that the car he believed Cole to be driving was still in the driveway.

Addleman then told investigators that he asked his girlfriend to pick up Cole’s girlfriend in that car.

Cole’s girlfriend reportedly knew Cole was meeting with Addleman that day to purchase approximately $40,000 worth of methamphetamine after he dropped her off at a nail salon.

Accordingly, attention would have been drawn to Addleman if Walmart employees had called the police.

Addleman stated that after his girlfriend returned with Cole’s girlfriend, she went upstairs to go to sleep. He and Cole’s girlfriend then allegedly drove around DuBois looking for Cole but were unable to find him.

Addleman gave her Cole’s cell phone and she left in the car. He stated that he did not see her again. Police then spoke with Addleman’s girlfriend.

She advised investigators that she came downstairs the night of June 13, 2019 and heard a male asking for Addleman. She told the male that Addleman was in the basement.

She then went back upstalrs and went to sleep. She stated àt some point that night, Addleman woke her up and asked her to take a car, that Addleman thought belonged to Cole, and pick up a female at Walmart in DuBois.

She did as Addleman requested and they returned to the residence. She then went back upstairs to sleep.

The Grand Jury heard testimony from a female witness who stated that in 2019, she was addicted to methamphetamine and that Addleman was one of her suppliers.

She stated that she was aware that Cole would obtain ounces of methamphetamine from Addleman because she, at different points, saw these quantities when she would purchase drugs fiom Cole, who was selling drugs for Addleman.

The witness téstified that she had a conversation with Addleman after Cole’s death. Addleman told her that on the night of June 13, 2019, he and Cole were using suspected methamphetamine.

Addleman stated that they both passed out from the use of the drugs; however, his girlfriend was able to revive Addleman by throwing water on his face.

Addleman advised that Cole did not wake up and that he was unable to revive him despite attempting to perform CPR on him.

She testified that Addleman had his girlfriend call a male for assistance.

After he arrived and decided Cole needed to go to the hospital, he, Addleman and another male who had arrived to purchase methamphetamine from Addleman reportedly placed Cole in the male’s car.

She stated that, according to Addleman, the male left the hospital after making sure that Cole was going to receive medical attention.

The male witness who had arrived for the drug transaction appeared before the Grand Jury and testified that in 2019, he and a female were addicted to drugs and that Addleman was their main supplier.

He stated that on June 13, 2019, he contacted Addleinan at approximately 5 p.m. to 6 p.m to arrange for the purchase of one ounce of methamphetamine.

He stated he and the female did not arrive at Addleman’s residence until approximately 10 p.m. that night because Addleman had stopped responding to their text messagés and they were unsuccessful in their attempts to reach him.

He indicated that they were eventually contacted by Addleman’s girlfriend via Addleman’s cell phone. She advised that Addleman needed help and asked them to come to Addleman’s residence.

He testified that when they arrived, he went down into the basement. There, he saw Cole lying on the floor and he appeared to be soaking wet. Addleman was performing CPR.

He testified thet he advised Addleman that they needed to call 9-1-1. Addleman told him not to make the call and that no one was calling 9-1-1 or an ambulance.

According to him, Addleman appeared to be “high.” The male then asked Addleman’s girlfriend to summon the female with him to see if she could assist, as she was studying to be a nurse. She came to the basement and checked for a pulse on Cole.

Unable to find a pulse, the male witness testified that the female lifted Cole’s shirt and checked his back. At that point, she saw blood settling in his back and knew that Cole was deceased.

He testified that he ran to their car to see if he could locate any Narcan in the female’s nursing bag, but he was unsuccessful.

He said that when he returned to the basement, Addleman was performing CPR again.

Addleman asked his girlfriend to bring pitchers of water to the basement to throw on Cole to try and revive him. The male witness told the Grand Jury that Addleman then asked his girlfriend to call the male who would help get Cole out of the basement.

The Grand Jury learned that Cole was 6’5″ tall and weighed .approximately 280 pounds. When the male arrived, they “strapped” Cole to a dolly, took him up the steps and placed him in the male’s vehicle.

The male then took Cole to the hospital. The witness testified that approximately a month after Cole’s death, he was purchasing drugs from Addleman when Addleman told him that he had a guy in place that was going to take care of people who were talking.

While not stated, he believed that Addleman was referencing Cole’s death. Addleman also told him that if he is buying dope, he should be careful as he might be buying the “stuff” that killed Cole.

The female who accompanied the male witness to purchase drugs from Addleman June 13, 2019 testified before the Grand Jury and corroborated his account.

Addleman’s girlfriend testified that Addleman and Cole were friends, that they would go on motorcycle rides together and that Cole would also purchase drugs from Addleman.

She testified that Cole stopped at their résidence on June 13, 2019 and joined Addleman in the basement. At some point, she went to the basement to check on them as it had been quiet.

There, she found Addleman and Cole both passed out on chairs. She started yelling at Addleman. Addleman eventually awoke but he was slurring his words and appeared to be “messed up.”

She testified that she went upstairs to get her telephone, a bucket, rags and water. She had planned to place the wet rags on Cole in an attempt to revive him.

When she went back to the basement, Addleman said Cole was fine. She testified that she was going to call 9-1-1, but Addleman told her not to make the call because he and Cole had drugs on them.

She stated Addleian asked her to call the others for help.

She testified that when the male showed up, he made the decision to get Cole out of the house and take him to the local emergency room for treatment.

During this entire time, Addleman was repeatedly telling everyone that the ambulance and 9-1-1 were not going to be called or asked to come to the residence.

She complied with directive to pick up Cole’s girlfriend, and when they got back to the residence, Addleman assured her that Cole was at the hospital, that they (the hospital personnel) would be giving Narcan.to Cole and that he would be fine.

Despite those assurances, Cole’s girlfriend still wanted to go to the hospital and check on Cole.

She testified before the Grand Jury that she had been hanging out with Cole for approximately two years prior to his death. She stated that Cole was almost exclusively a methamphetamine user and did not use or “like” heroin/fertanyl.

This “aversion” to heroin/fentanyl was confirmed by Cole’s primary girlfriend. She testified that she was in a relationship with Cole for approximately two years prior to his death.

At the time when they began their relationship, Cole told her that his sister had recently died of a fentanyl drug overdose and therefore that increased his aversion to heroin/fentanyl.

Cole’s girlfriend told the Grand Jury that on June 13, 2019, she and Cole traveled to DuBois in her car. At approximately 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Cole dropped her off at a nail salon. Because he was going to meet his drug supplier, Addleman, Cole had a large sum of cash on his person.

She estimated the amount to be approximately $40,000, and indicated she was aware that Cole always had large sums of cash on him when he met with Addleman tö purchase drugs from him.

She testified that this occurred on approximately five occasions prior to June 13, 2019. On each of those occasions, Cole did not carry any drugs on his person, as he was going to meet Addleman in order to obtain them.

She stated that at approximately 7:30 p.m., she tried to contact Cole to pick her up at the nail salon. Her text messages and calls were unsuccessful.

She testified that a female, who identified herself over the phone as “Jess,” eventually called her from Cole’s cell phone.

The female, Addleman’s girlfriend, said that she was coming to pick her up. After they arrived at the residence, she was introduced to Addleman.

She testified that Addleman told her that Cole had overdosed at the house and was transported to the hospital. He told her that Cole would be fine because they would give him two doses of Narcan.

She stated that. Addleman did not want her to go to the hospital. Eventually, however, she and Addleman drove to the parking lot of the hospital.

There, Addleman told her that a male had found Cole in the alleyway. She testified that Addleman, however, did not want her to go into the hospital, talk to the police and start “messing things up.”

At that point, they left the parking lot and she traveled back to her residence in Clearfield, where she received a telephone call that Cole had died.

She told the Grand Jury that the day after Cole’s death, she was advised that Addleman wanted to kill her because she could be a witness against Addleman.

An agent with the AG’s office appeared before the Grand Jury and testified that a search of the contents of Cole’s phone was performed.

He advised that the messages on June 13, 2019 between the female and Cole reflected their plans for Cole to take her to a nail appointment, and then for Cole to go to a motorcycle shop on his way to meet “his dealer.”

In the afternoon/early evening, according to analysis of the content of the phone, she text-messaged Cole, “what do you need to go over for” (referring to DuBois).

Cole responded a few minutes later and stated, “to my dealer’s house.” Approximately seven minutes later, Cole again text-messaged her, “ok, so then ima tell dude man I’ll be over.”

A few seconds later, Cole sent a text to Addleman: “Hey I’m gonna be coming over soon I got a ride.”

Messages between Cole and Addleman reflected that on June 13, 2019, Cole was supposed to purchase a quantity of drugs from Addleman.

The search of the telephone showed that at approximately 9 p.m, to 10 p.m., the female was trying to get in touch with Cole to pick her up but there was no response.

In March Addleman was sentenced to serve 42 months to 10 years in state prison for conspiracy/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in one case, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine in a second case, criminal trespass in a third and burglary in the last case. Click here to read more on these cases.