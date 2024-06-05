CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — Authorities have released the details of the pursuit of a suspect who allegedly tied up an 82-year-old woman and threatened to kill her during a home invasion earlier this month.

Court records show Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Damean Michael Felmlee, of Parker, in District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Tuesday, June 3.

According to the criminal complaint, PSP Trooper Nathan Lash was patrolling the area of State Route 58 near Sligo Borough, Clarion County, around 5:50 p.m. when he was informed that there was a male driving a silver Dodge Dart, identified as Damean Felmlee, who had numerous warrants out of multiple PSP stations.

Trooper Lash then observed the aforementioned vehicle traveling east on Route 58 around 6:08 p.m. Trooper Lash got behind the vehicle and activated his emergency lights on his marked patrol unit. Upon activating the emergency lights, Felmlee turned left onto Bald Eagle Street while accelerating at a high rate of speed, the complaint states.

Trooper Lash then activated his siren and began a pursuit.

According to the complaint, after making the left-hand turn onto Bald Eagle Street, Felmlee continued onto Shorb Street and made another left onto Front Street. Upon reaching the intersection of Front Street and Madison Street (Route 58), Felmlee made a left onto Route 58/Callensburg Road. Trooper Lash pursued Felmlee down the aforementioned road until he made a right-hand turn onto Limestone Flat Road. The pursuit continued up Limestone Flat Road at approximately 100 MPH. While continuing to pursue Felmlee up Limestone Flat Road, Trooper Lash lost sight of him due to the significant trail of dust that came from behind the vehicle, the complaint indicates.

Trooper Lash continued to follow the dust trail until Felmlee made it to the paved road. Once Trooper Lash reached the paved road, he had no visual of Felmlee’s vehicle, the complaint continues.

Trooper Lash continued straight and was not able to locate the vehicle.

The complaint notes that other troopers were canvassing the area and were able to locate the vehicle. They continued the pursuit and started to pursue the vehicle up north, traveling through Knox and then onto State Route 208 through Shippenville. Once Felmlee was on Route 208, he continued north and was eventually spiked by PSP Marienville patrol units. Upon Felmlee being spiked, he abandoned his vehicle and took off on foot. SERT, Aviation, and K9 were all activated once a perimeter was set. Felmlee was not apprehended on this date,

According to a later news release by PSP Clarion, Felmlee was seen by police and residents several times throughout the pursuit that continued throughout Saturday evening, May 25, into early Sunday morning, but continued to avoid being captured.

On Sunday morning, May 26, Clarion-based State Police Communications Operator Steven Kostok confirmed to exploreClarion.com that Felmlee had been apprehended.

In this case, Felmlee was charged with the following offenses:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Office, Felony 3

Flight to Avoid Appreh/trial/punish, Felony 3

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot, Misdemeanor 2

Careless Driving, Summary (five counts)

Reckless Driving, Summary (five counts)

Signal Improp, Summary (five counts)

Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary (seven counts)

Driving at Safe Speed, Summary (four counts)

Fail to Keep Right, Summary (six counts)

Oper Veh W/o Req’d Financ Resp, Summary

Abandoning Veh on Highway, Summary

Abandoning Veh on Pub/private Prop, Summary

Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary (three counts)

Display Plate Card in Improp Veh, Summary

Pa Veh Reg Expired > 60 Days, Summary

Display Unauth Certificate of Inspection, Summary

Fraudulent Use/removal of Reg Plate, Summary

Fail to Carry Regist, Summary

Fail to Carry Lic, Summary

Investigation by Officer/duty of Operator, Summary (three counts)

Violate Hazard Regulation, Summary

Oper Privelege Susp/revoked-subs Off, Summary

Driving W/o a License, Summary

Driver to Stop Damage-unattend Veh/prop, Summary

Duties at Stop Sign, Summary

Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, Summary

Trespass by Mot Veh, Summary (two counts)

Improp Sunscreening, Summary (two counts)

Refuse Inspection, Summary

Passing and Overtaking Streetcars — General Rule, Summary

Passing Where Prohibited, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Butler County Jail and awaits a preliminary hearing in Clarion County Court.

Felmlee along with Herbert Dale Zellefrow Jr., of Rimersburg, are facing preliminary hearings in Butler County Court today, June 5, on robbery, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, and related charges stemming for the home invasion in Brady Township.