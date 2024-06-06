CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Frontier Railroad Services will close a crossing located along Route 1004 (Market Street) at the intersection of Second Avenue, Gulich Avenue, Turnpike Avenue and Weaver Street in Clearfield Borough on Monday, June 10. Closing the crossing will allow for the replacement of the crossing surface.

PennDOT anticipates the crossing being closed for three days. Traffic may not cross the tracks while the closure is in place.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in the work zone, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings carefully and “Always expect a train.”

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com .

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

