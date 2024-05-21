RIDGWAY – Business and industry in the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission’s (North Central) six-county region will have an opportunity through the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission to learn about doing business in Canada and Mexico.

Advantages of Exporting to Canada and Mexico will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at The Terminal, located at 42 21st St., Suite 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

The event is designed to unlock a company’s potential for exporting goods and services under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement (USMCA).

“North Central Export is pleased to support our state-wide partners in hosting this event,” Chris Perneski, director of Business Enterprise, said. “This is a great opportunity to connect with Nancy Ward of Canada and Efren Flores of Mexico as part of the Pennsylvania Overseas Office Network. Pennsylvania has 13 overseas offices covering 44 countries/region.”

The top export markets for Pennsylvania with more than $20 billion in trade are Canada and Mexico, as both countries have free trade agreements with the United States.

Both countries are in need of U.S.-manufactured goods including equipment, tools, materials and technology.

Ward is a Pennsylvania trade representative for Canada and is based in Toronto, and Flores is a trade representative from Mexico City.

The event is expected to feature workshop opportunities based on increasing sales from Pennsylvania-based companies into the North American nations.

Topics for the event include Canada and Mexico economies, opportunities, and export strategies; USMCA trade agreement with Canada and Mexico; documentation considerations; and financing options and programs.

The cost of the event is $200 and limited $150 scholarships are available for the first 20 registrants who complete SBA forms.

Companies interested in accessing this network can contact Christine Perneski at 814-773-3162 or necexport@ncentral.com.

For more information, contact Brent Rondon at brondon@innovation.pitt.edu. To register, visit https://entrepreneur.pitt.edu/events/exporting-usmca.