CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area Elementary School (CAES) recently held its final meeting for its All Pro Dad program.

At each monthly All Pro Dad meeting, CAES students and their father figures have breakfast together, engage in a character lesson, network with others and participate in fun activities.

Studies show that the more involved adults are with their students, the better the students are academically, mentally, emotionally and physically.

This program is organized by first-grade teachers Mason Strouse and Kirk Yescavage, with school counselor Gina Albright.

To connect with the CAES chapter of All Pro Dad, find Clearfield Elementary All Pro Dads on Facebook or visit www.AllProDadChapters.com/chapters/11166.