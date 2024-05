Kayleigh Mae Winters, age 16, of Rossiter, PA born on December 10, 2007, passed away at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh on Thursday, May 16, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones. Kayleigh just finished 10th grade at Punxsutawney Area High School. She loved baking and trying new recipes, and spending time with her sister, Behka. She also loved her cat oreo. …

The post Kayleigh Mae Winters appeared first on exploreJefferson.