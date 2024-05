Joyce L. Pisarcik, 82, of Rossiter, ran into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Sunday morning, May 12, 2024. She was born on March 11, 1942, to Noah Paul and Ellen (Miller) Stahlman Joyce was loved by all who knew her. She was a shining light when she entered a room, spreading joy and warmth …

