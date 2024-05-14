HOLLIDAYSBURG — Monday afternoon’s softball game between the Clearfield Lady Bison and the Hollidaysburg Lady Tigers started off as a pitcher’s duel, but by the end it turned into a one-woman show.

Maria Malone held the Lady Bison to one run through the first six innings, walked only two, struck out nine, hit a go-ahead three run homerun to straight away center field, then added a two-run single, which also proved to be vital to the 6-3 win.

Clearfield did dent the scoreboard first, plating a single run in the second inning.

Sam Campolong led off the inning with a single to left field and advanced to second on a wild pitch during Alexus Green’s at bat. After a second out, Paige Houser delivered a clutch two-out single to left to plate Campolong who slid just ahead of the tag at home.

Clearfield starter Megan Wisor was winning the duel 1-0 through four innings, as she matched bettered Malone’s goose eggs by one.

The Lady Bison threatened several innings, as they often got the lead off runner on, but could do nothing with it. Malone was aided by some excellent outfield play, and Hollidaysburg’s lone error didn’t lead to any runs for Clearfield.

The fateful fifth inning started innocently enough, as Wisor got a ground out to get the inning started. When the Lady Tigers got to the top of the order, Lexi Peacock doubled to left center. Mikaylah Vincent reached on an fielding error, allowing Peacock to score, and then advanced to second on a throwing error on the same play. With the score tied at one, Sydney Shay singled to put two runners on. Malone then hit her homerun to straight away centerfield, almost directly over her senior banner, making the score 4-1.

Malone’s two-out two-run single the next inning made it 6-1.

As has been the norm all season, the Lady Bison wouldn’t go down without a fight in the top of the final inning.

After an out, Houser collected her second hit of the game. After a second out Singleton crushed a home run over The Schmonster in left field to make it 6-3. Malone then picked up her ninth strikeout to end the game.

Clearfield (7-10) will host Bradford, with an identical 7-10 record, on Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex in their second of four scheduled games in this final week of the regular season.

Clearfield 010 000 1 3 7 3

Hollidaysburg 000 042 x 6 8 1

CLEARFIELD — 3

CF Ruby Singleton 4122, LF Madi McBride 4010, SS Aevril Hayward 2000, RF Eve Siegel 3000, 3B Sam Campolong 3110, DP Alexus Green 3010, C Anna Twigg 2000, PH Joell Henry 1000, 2B Paige Houser 3121, 1B Haley Billotte 2000, P/flex Megan Wisor 0000, TOTALS 27 3 7 3.

2B – Singleton. HR – Singleton (6). SB – Hayward, Singleton. E – Houser – 2, McBride.

HOLLIDAYSBURG — 6

DP L Peacock 4110, LF M Vincent 2200, C S Shay3010, 2B S Morris 3000, 1B H Chandler 3010, CF M Hicks 3010, RF K Lightner 3000, 3B A Good 3120, TOTALS 27 6 8 5

2B – Good – 2, Peacock. HR – Malone. E – Chandler.

Pitching

Wisor (L) – 6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO

Malone (W) – 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO

LADY BISON SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/19 @ Central ppd. 0 – 0

3/21 BELLEFONTE ppd. 0 – 0

3/22 @ Central 7 – 13 0 – 1

3/25 BELLEFONTE 3 – 17 0 – 2

3/28 TYRONE 13 – 16 0 – 3

4/02 @ Hollidaysburg ppd. 0 – 3

4/05 SOMERSET ppd. 0 – 3

4/09 HUNTINGDON 5 – 8 0 – 4

4/11 GREATER JOHNSTOWN ppd. 0 – 4

4/12 @ Forest Hills ppd. 0 – 4

4/16 @ Philipsburg-Osceola 6 – 2 1 – 4

4/18 ST. MARYS 0 – 12 1 – 5

4/19 DUBOIS ppd. 1 – 5

4/22 BELLWOOD-ANTIS 13 – 3 2 – 5

4/23 @ Penns Valley 10 – 15 2 – 6

4/24 @ Forest Hills 0 – 3 2 – 7

4/26 @ Bishop Carroll 12 – 1 3 – 7

4/30 BALD EAGLE AREA 0 – 10 3 – 8

5/01 @ Huntingdon 10 – 9, 10 inn. 4 – 8

5/03 GREATER JOHNSTOWN 14 – 0 5 – 8

5/06 SOMERSET ppd. 5 – 8

5/07 CENTRAL 7 – 6 6 – 8

5/08 SOMERSET 12 – 2 7 – 8

5/09 @ Bellefonte 5 – 11 7 – 9

5/13 @ Hollidaysburg 3 – 6 7 – 10

5/14 BRADFORD

5/15 @ Punxsutawney

5/16 DUBOIS