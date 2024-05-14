Rodney Duane Frazer, 81, of Jonestown, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, May 12, 2024, at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon following a lengthy illness. He was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1942, in Brookville; son of the late John and Geraldine Rhodes Frazer. Rod married the love of his life, Janice McEntire, on May 22, 1971, who survives. …

