The planning directors of Clearfield and Elk counties invite the public to review a draft Joint Comprehensive Plan prepared by their respective planning commissions. The counties will receive comments from the public through June 8, 2024.

The Comprehensive Plan addresses major aspects of community development within the two counties, including transportation, land use, economic development and education, among others.

The counties worked together on the initiative to save on development costs. Assistance was also provided by the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission.

Clearfield County’s plan was last updated in 2006, while Elk County’s plan dates back to 1999.

Jodi Brennan, Clearfield County planning director said, “Since our last plan, the emergence of new technologies has allowed us to tap into an abundant supply of unconventional natural gas and has driven the fast-paced development of renewable energy, particularly solar.

“Covid showed us the vulnerabilities to our supply chain and workforce; while our past coal heritage has presented us the possibility of becoming a domestic source for rare earth minerals critical to meeting our nation’s technological supply chain needs.”

She added, “Having an updated comprehensive plan positions the county to be proactive rather than reactive to such issues and changes that arise over time.”

Brennan’s counterpart in Elk County, Tracy Gerber, agreed.

“So much has happened in our county since the previous plan was developed,” she said. “Our total population has remained relatively stable, if declining slightly, while our economy continues to be overly reliant on the manufacturing sector.”

The county planning commissions from both counties met independently on April 24 to recommend the joint plan’s release for public review and comment.

The review period and survey will be open until June 8, after which the planning agencies from both counties will review the comments received and forward the plans to the respective board of commissioners for adoption.

“That’s when the real work begins,” said Matt Quesenberry, vice chairman of the Elk County board of commissioners.

“After the plans are adopted, their implementation will require each county working together along with its partners at the state, regional and local level. The level of energy we have seen in the plans’ development has been inspiring,” he said.

“I am hopeful that energy will carry over into a robust implementation process. I am confident that will occur.”

The plans and a survey are available for review on North Central’s HUB site, at https://clearfieldelkcomp-northcentral.hub.arcgis.com/.

Readers may also contact the planning department office at either county for more information.