CLEARFIELD – A Penfield man accused of possessing child pornography could be spending the rest of his life in prison.

Raymond Mikelonis Sr., 67, was the subject of a hearing to determine whether he was a sexually-violent predator and for him to be sentenced on Wednesday.

After the hearing, Mikelonis was determined to be a sexually-violent predator who will have to register with authorities under Megan’s Law.

This was the third time he received this determination. Previously he was determined to be a sexually-violent predator for a child porn case in 2012 and an indecent assault case in 2006.

Mikelonis, who pleaded guilty in the latest case to two counts of sexual abuse of children/disseminating child pornography, two counts of sexual abuse/possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of communication facility, all felonies, was sentenced by Judge Paul E. Cherry to serve a total of 15 years to 40 years in state prison with 12 years of re-entry probation and five consecutive years of state probation, according to a court employee.

The criminal complaint details how AG agents traced files of suspected child pornography to Mikelonis’ computer through his internet provider in June 2022.

A search warrant was executed on his home the following month and his computer was seized. Numerous media files of child pornography were recovered from it.

When he was questioned by investigators, he confirmed he lived at the residence alone and that the computer taken did belong to him.

At first, he claimed the images were put there by someone “out to get him.” Later he stated that he started looking at child porn because he was “curious”.

In July 2012, Mikelonis pleaded guilty to child porn charges and was sentenced to nine months to seven years in state prison.

Mikelonis was on probation at the time of his arrest in that case and he received a revocation sentence of three months to five years for the violation.

The probationary period stems from an indecent assault case in 2006. For that he was sentenced to seven months to four years in state prison with five years consecutive probation.

According to reports on the indecent assault charges, Mikelonis exposed himself to three young girls while he was babysitting them and touched them inappropriately.