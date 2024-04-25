WEST MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Punxsutawney are asking the public’s assistance with the theft of a cow in West Mahoning Township.

According to a report released on Tuesday, April 23, the theft happened sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15, in the 500 block of Rummell Road in West Mahoning Township, Indiana County.

Police say the cow was described as a black steer and is valued at $800.00.

The victim is a 52-year-old Smicksburg woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.