CLEARFIELD – A former Curwensville man accused of sexually assaulting a Chester Hill woman, pleaded guilty Monday during sentencing court.

Daniel Irwin Swatsworth, 59, whose address is now listed as Clearfield, was originally charged by state police with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and indecent assault in connection with an incident at the victim’s home in May 2022.

Court documents indicate that Swatsworth pressured the woman to perform oral sex on him while at her home to do repairs.

In court Monday, after it was confirmed that the victim was satisfied with the plea agreement, Judge Paul E. Cherry sentenced Swatsworth to three months to one year in the county jail with three years concurrent probation for one felony count of sexual extortion.

He was ordered to complete sex-offender counseling and submit to DNA testing. As part of the plea, it was noted that he is not permitted to work for, or to supervise anyone who is disabled.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim, who suffers from cerebral palsy and other medical issues, told police that Swatsworth was at her home in preparation for the installation of air conditioning the next day.

He smelled marijuana when he went into the home, and after he finished his work, he warned her, “you had better be careful,” referring to her usage of the drug for which she has a medical marijuana card.

Swatsworth implied that if she did him a sexual favor, he would forget about smelling the marijuana.

Instead of leaving, he walked over to where she was seated and stood close as she “told him no repeatedly.”

Police say he pulled his pants down and pushed himself into her mouth. She said she was afraid he would harm her or her young children who were asleep in their bedroom.

When he was finished, he said, “we are good,” and then left, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim was able to tell investigators that Swatsworth has a large scar on his left hip, which was confirmed.

In an interview with troopers, Swatsworth initially denied having any sexual contact with her but in a third interview admitted to receiving oral sex from her.