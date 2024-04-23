CLEARFIELD – In-person kindergarten registration was a huge success at Clearfield Area Elementary School.

During Monday night’s school board meeting, Assistant Principal Dr. Shaina Franson reported the school enrolled 126 “little Bison” over the two-day registration period.

Each incoming student received a school t-shirt; a small “Benny the Bison” stuffed animal with a children’s book to familiarize them with their school and its staff; as well as a magnet and sticker.

The book is a “look and find,” shared Franson, who created it so students can follow “Benny” through their school and meet the various people they’ll find there.

“I did it to make the first day a little less scary for them.”

Franson had nine appointments every hour from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days. She met with parents in the school library and they also had time to meet with the school social worker, nurse, etc.

During this time, the children visited four different kindergarten classrooms to complete screenings like hearing/vision, speech, academic, listening and so forth.

“We didn’t have very many separation anxieties,” said Franson. “Many of the kids were just so very excited to look and see what their big school will be like.”

And, the collected behavioral and academic data will help build equitable classrooms for them, said Franson, adding it will be done collaboratively with help from teachers and special education staff.

There are still around 30 children who haven’t completed in-person registration and Franson wants to offer them the same experience—or close to it.

Currently she’s planning to have some evening appointments available after school in early May.

“It’s truly taken an army,” said Franson, but we’ll reap the benefits, the value.