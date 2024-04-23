CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile library schedule for the month of May.

May 1: Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 2: Graystone,11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 2: Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 3: Colonial Courtyard, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

May 6: Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

May 6: Mt. View Market, Kylertown, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

May 6: Grassflat Moose, 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 7: Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 8: Mint Condition, Grampian,11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 9: Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 13: LaJose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 14: Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 15: Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 17: Coffee ‘N Bananas, Madera, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 20: LifeSpan Family Services, Luthersburg,11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m

May 21: The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 22: Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 23: Graystone, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 23: Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 24: Colonial Courtyard, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

May 27: Library will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

May 28: Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 29: Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 30: Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.