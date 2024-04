Linda (Stellabuto) Felton Young Conser, 76, of Punxsutawney, died Friday, April 19, 2024, at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born May 22, 1947, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Margaret (Lorelli) and Antonio Stellabotta. She is survived by her husband, Harry Conser, and was preceded in death by two husbands, Merle “Pete” Felton and Thomas Young. Linda loved […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/linda-stellabuto-felton-young-conser/