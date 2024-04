Ernest J. Sheesley, 71, of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, April 18th, 2024, surrounded by loved ones, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Ernie was born on May 12, 1952, in Punxsutawney, the son of the late Marjorie L. (Richards) and Elmer R. Sheesley. On September 30, 1978, he married his wife Billie who has loved him every day since she was […]

