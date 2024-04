William H. Brezenski, 88, Reynoldsville, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Penn Highlands Brookville. Born February 25, 1936, in Reynoldsville, he was the son of the late Dorothy M. (Frank) Brezenski. On December 3, 1957, he married Maxine (McGranor) Brezenski at the Presbyterian Chapel in Reynoldsville. She survives. William graduated from Reynoldsville High School and served in the U.S. […]

