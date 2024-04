Florence “Flo” Kathryn West, 83, passed away on Thursday, April 18th, 2024, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, with her family at her side. She was born February 27, 1941, at Magee Hospital to her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Ben Lear, of Vandergrift, PA. Flo was preceded in death by her husband, George G. West, and sister, Gillen Lear Geary. She […]

