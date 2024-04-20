ALTOONA — The 16-run loss to Altoona the day prior was still fresh on the mind of the players, the staff, and the fans of the Curwensville Golden Tide. But, dwelling on the loss was not something that was in the game plan as the Tide had to make the trip to Altoona to the 20th Annual Curve Classic for a second consecutive day. Curwensville would take part in the consolation game in the early afternoon, taking on Laurel Highlands member Tyrone.

It was a different game on this day, as Curwensville would get their bats going compared to the day earlier. Unfortunately, the hits would not yield runs, as Tyrone was able to eek out a 4-2 win on the afternoon.

It was the Golden Eagles that got on the board first in the bottom of the first. With runners on first and second, with two outs in the book, Ryan Light was able to connect on a grounder right through the infield into center. The connection would allow both runners to make their way back to the plate for a 2-0 advantage. In the top of the second, Curwensville answered right back. A pair of walks and a single by Hunter Tkacik loaded the bases for Lawson Neiswender. The first pitch by Dylan Ewing was swung on, connecting on a line drive into left field. It was an RBI-single as Merek Sutika rushed home from third to cut the lead in half. One batter later, Kyler Nelen blasted an 0-1 pitch into center field for the first out of the inning. Tkacik tagged back up at third, and once the ball was in the glove of AJ Coleman, head coach Derek Dixon told him to take off.

Tkacik beat the throw to the plate, and suddenly the game was tied.

In the third, Tyrone got the lead back. After Gayge Miller doubled to start the inning, Coleman took a shot at the first pitch he had. The ball made it to Cael Butler at second, who got the ball to first for the out. But, Miller hustled all the way home from second to beat the tag, giving the Golden Eagles the lead, one they would not yield.

Curwensville continued to get hits in the game, putting players in scoring position, but the defense of Tyrone stopped any momentum or chances, as noted in the top of the fourth when Neiswender lined the ball into a 5-3 double play. Curwensville managed eight hits for the game, but would not get another run. Ewing found his groove, and kept Curwensville at bay to get the win in a six and one-third inning performance, striking out six while walking three.

The Tide defense was still strong on the afternoon, as they were consistently making plays, while Andrew Pentz kept things going on the hill. He would pitch the entire game, giving up only five hits. However, he would walk four and only strike out two. He got dinged with the loss, dropping his record to 1-2 on the year.

Tyrone got the final run of the day in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of an RBI-single by Miller.

Sitting with a record of 3-6, Curwensville returns back home on Tuesday afternoon for what is somewhat of a double-header. Earlier in the year, the Tide traveled to face off with the Juniata Valley Hornets, battling to a 9-9 tie after seven innings. Extra innings normally would be coming, but the skies were showing a lot of darkness, causing visibility to be an issue. The coaches agreed that the game would be finished when the two teams meet up again.

That time is coming on Tuesday, as the first game will be finished starting with the top of the eighth, with Curwensville at the plate as the visitors.. After a rest period for both teams, the second game will take place with the Tide as the home team. First pitch is tentatively set for 4:30 p.m. for the make-up performance, subject to change.

SCORE BY INNING

Curwensville 020 000 0 – 2 8 1

Tyrone 210 001 X – 4 5 0

Curwensville – 2

Logan Kunkle-ss 4010, Lincoln Hoyt-c 3000, Tristan Wills-ph 1000, Andrew Pentz-p 4020, Merek Sutika-rf 2100, Hunter Tkacik-dh 3110, Gavin McDermott-cf 2010, Lawson Neiswender-1b 3011, Kyler Nelen-lf 2011, Cael Butler-2b 2010. TOTALS 26 2 8 2.

Tyrone – 4

AJ Coleman-cf 2101, Landon Hamer-c 3010, Wyatt Kustenbauder-3b 2100, Ashton Walk-ss 3010, Owen Oakes-dh 2000, Ryan Light-rf 2112, Connor McClure-1b 2000, Gayge Miller-2b 3121, Brayden Parsons-lf 2000, Brandon McClure-lf/p 1000. TOTALS 22 4 5 4.

2B: Miller

HBP: C. McClure

SB: Miller-2, Coleman

CS: Oakes

SF: Nelen

E: Nelen

PITCHING

Curwensville: Pentz-6 IP, 5 H, 4 R 4 ER, 2 SO, 4 BB.

Tyrone: Ewing-6.1 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 SO, 3 BB; B. McClure-0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB.

W-Ewing (3-0)

L-Pentz (1-2)

GOLDEN TIDE SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/18 BROCKWAY ppd. 0 – 0

3/21 @ Juniata Valley ppd. 0 – 0

3/25 MO VALLEY 0 – 10 0 – 1

3/26 @ Juniata Valley 9 – 9, susp. 0 – 1

3/28 @ Claysburg-Kimmel 1 – 5 0 – 2

4/02 BROCKWAY ppd. 0 – 2

4/04 WEST BRANCH ppd. 0 – 2

4/06 @ Union 0 – 13 0 – 3

4/09 @ Wiliamsburg 4 – 1 1 – 3

4/11 @ Brockway 3 – 2, susp. 1 – 3

4/13 @ Harmony ppd. 1 – 3

4/15 @ Brockway 10 – 2 2 – 3

4/15 BROCKWAY 8 – 2 3 – 3

4/16 GLENDALE 7 – 14 3 – 4

4/18 @ Tourney vs. Altoona 0 – 16 3 – 5

4/19 @ Tourney vs. Tyrone 2 – 4 3 – 6

4/23 JUNIATA VALLEY

4/23 JUNIATA VALLEY

4/25 MT. UNION

4/26 HARMONY

4/27 WEST BRANCH

4/30 @ Mo Valley

5/02 @ West Branch

5/03 PURCHASE LINE

5/07 WILLIAMSBURG

5/08 @ Glendale