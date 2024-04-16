BIGLER – CenClear is launching a new branding and logo identity for the corporate administrative office as well as all divisions of its organization.

Mark Wendel, chief executive officer of CenClear, also announced that the two divisions of CenClear, Behavioral Health and Early Childhood, will each use a secondary logo for clarity and awareness for their respective programs and services.

The Child Advocacy Center will also be using a secondary logo for its individual identification.

The Behavioral Health division administers programs for mental health and substance use disorder services. The secondary logo includes many elements of the corporate logo and adds the tag “Building Stronger Communities.”

This identity embodies the empowerment to provide support and a path focusing on the entire spectrum of mental health and substance use challenges facing the communities that CenClear serves.

“Building stronger communities begins with our dedication to individuals and families to lead healthier lives,” Wendel said.

“The history of CenClear showcases the foundation to serve our communities in conceptualizing and molding programs that address the current and future needs of our community.

“We’re excited that this new division logo for our Behavioral Health division will help promote this mission to those with mental health and substance use disorder challenges.”

The Early Childhood division supports children and families in the classroom, as well as in the home. In addition, there are programs available for children with developmental issues through early intervention.

All programs offer parent support focusing on the future of the youth and the core of the family.

“Our kids are the future of our communities,” Wendel said. “These programs create the building blocks for a solid education foundation.

“Our early childhood division lays the groundwork for a bright future in our communities. But we need our communities to know that we offer more than preschool in this division, and this identity will begin that objective.”

In addition to the logos that are currently being released CenClear has under its umbrella the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County (CAC-CC), which also has a individual logo for identification and awareness.

The CAC-CC serves the Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team (MDIT) of Clearfield County along with children who may have witnessed or have been a victim of crime.

The CAC-CC services approximately 200 children throughout Clearfield County each year and provides forensic interviews, case management, medical exams, mental health treatment and referrals to the children and their families they serve.

They provide a variety of services to the MDIT as well including case management, training opportunities and collaboration on funding opportunities to help enhance the skills of their team members.

“Through the collaboration with CenClear and our MDIT partners, the CAC-CC can provide the best possible services to the children, families and team members they serve,” Dr. Mary Tatum CAC-CC director stated.

Magnus Marketing lead the project of the branding and creation of the corporate refresh and new division logos.

Headquartered in Bigler, CenClear is dedicated to providing early childhood, preschool, mental health and substance use disorder services to prenatal, infants, children, teens, adults, and families from locations in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Centre, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson, Juniata, Mifflin, Potter and Somerset Counties as well as some select programs in adjoining counties. It continues to serve more than 14,000 adults, adolescents and children annually in a variety of programs and services.