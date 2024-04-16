CURWENSVILLE – After recent heavy rains, there may have been a few soft spots in the field at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium on Monday, but the line-up of the Curwensville Softball Team looked solid in an 11-1 win over visiting Purchase Line. The Lady Tide squad also has no blemish on their record standing at 4-0 on the season

Nine different batters slapped out 11 hits in the contest to help shorten the game with the 10-run mercy rule after five-and-a-half innings. Juniors Ava Olosky and Natalie Wischuck collected two hits each. Wischuck doubled in the game while Addison Siple belted a home run to help break the game open in the second inning.

In the circle, Siple continued to pitch well in her fourth win of the season in as many starts. The Tide sophomore struck out 15 batters in five innings while giving up just two hits and walking two.

Neither team was able to mount a scoring threat in the first inning, but Curwensville was able to find their timing at the plate in the second. Olosky opened the second with a single to right and pulled into third on a two-base error. Wischuck followed with a single to center for the 1-0 start. With one out Sydney Simcox singled to center, but aggressive base-running didn’t pay off as Red Dragon fielder Brooklyn Walker threw a strike to the plate to erase Wischuck. The bats kept producing, however, as Jenna McCartney singled to score Simcox. The Tide’s A-train then loaded up as Addison Butler singled to center for an RBI. Addison Warren followed with a single that scored Butler, and Siple homered to set the score at 6-0.

In the top of the third, Purchase Line recorded their only two hits of the game and scored their only run. With one out, Walker doubled to left, and after the second out, Kaitlyn Houser singled to plate Walker.

Three straight hits in the bottom of the inning put two additional runs on the bourd for the Tide. Olosky singled and Wischuck doubled. Freshman Briah Peoples followed with her first vasity hit – a double to left that also recorded her first two RBIs for an 8-1 lead after three innings.

Back-to-back errors in the outfield to start the Curwensville fourth inning saw Warren and Siple on third and second respectfully. Alaina Reitz stepped into a pinch-hit role with a single to left that scored Warren. Aleia Bloom was sent to third as a courtesy runner for Siple and scored moments later on a ground out. Reitz had moved to third on the out and scored later as Wischuck’s bullet was deflected by the pitcher to the second baseman and an out was recorded at first.

With an 11-1 lead, three outs would end the game. Siple quickly struck out the side to secure the win and pile up strikeouts 55, 56, and 57 on the season.

“I’m pleased with the way we are playing,” Lady Golden Tide Head Coach Allen Leigey said. “I just wish we could have a more consistent schedule. It’s hard to find a rhythm when we may not be able to properly prepare for games.”

The weather ultimately has hindered the schedule as well with make-up dates growing scarce in the regular season. Curwensville will travel to Glendale on Tuesday for a 4:30 start.

Score by Innings R H E

Purchase Line 001 00x x – 1 2 4

Curwensville 062 3xx x – 11 11 0

PURCHASE LINE – 1

CF Brooklyn Walker 2110, PH Allison Lipsie 0000, 1B Bella Cessna 2000, LF Kaitlyn Houser 2011, P Addison Buterbaugh 2000, C Kadance Nedrow 2000, SS Aniah Byers 2000, 3B Chelsey Himes 2000, 2B/Flex Laikan Hopkins 0000, DP Olivia Imes, 1000, PH Helayna Stibrik 1000, RF Ryleigh Oaks 10 00, PH Feria Newman 1000, TOTALS: AB 18, R 1, H 2, RBI 1.

CURWENSVILLE – 11

C Addison Butler 3111, RF Addison Warren 3211, P Addison Siple 3112, CR Aleia Bloom 0000, 1B Ava Hainsey 2000, PH Alaina Reitz 1111, CF Ava Olosky 3221, SS Natalie Wischuck 3122, 2B Briah Peoples 3012, LF Sydney Simcox 2110, LF Bella Wood 0000, 3B/Flex Sylvia Witherite 0000, DP Jenna McCartney 2111, TOTALS: AB 25, R 11, H 11, RBI 11.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB WP

Purchase Line – L – Buterbaugh 4 11 11 11 2 0 0

Curwensville – W – Siple 5 2 1 1 15 2 1

Batting

HR – Curwensville: Siple. 2B – Purchase Line: Walker; Curwensville:Wischuck, Peoples. SB – Curwensville: Wischuck. E – Purchase Line: Walker, Houser, Oaks, Hopkins.

MARCH Score W-L

25 @Moshannon Valley 9-0 1-0

26 Juniata Valley 7-6 2-0

APRIL

9 Williamsburg 5-0 3-0

15 Purchase Line 11-1 4-0

16 @Glendale 4:30

18 @Claysburg-Kimmel 4:30

20 Glendale 11:00

22 @Juniata Valley 4:30

23 Brockway 4:30

25 @Mount Union 4:30

27 North Star (DH) 11:00

30 Moshannon Valley 4:30

MAY

2 West Branch 4:30

6 @ Union 4:00

7 @Williamsburg 4:30