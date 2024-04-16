BRADFORD — The weather caused a 19-day hiatus for Clearfield Bison baseball. The team was finally able to play in their fourth game of the season on Monday, but unfortunately struggled heavily suffering a 10-0 loss on the road in Bradford.

Elijah Quick made his second start of the season. Talan Reese was on the mound on the other side.

The first run of the game was driven in by Liam Haven in the bottom of the first scoring, AJ Lama from second, giving the Owls a 1-0 lead.

The bottom of the fourth saw Bradford double their lead on an RBI single from Wyatt Stark.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Owls blew the game open. An error caused an initial run to score, before the rally continued. Adam Ward layed down a bunt to drive in a run and make the game 4-0. Craig Mays took over the game and the Owls continued their success when Haven doubled to drive in a pair of runs and increase the lead to 6-0.

The next inning had more success in store for Bradford’s offense. Anthony Lopez took over for Mays, but he allowed two runs on walks to up the score to 8-0. Stark hit another RBI single to drive in a couple runs and make the lead 10-0, before the game was called due to the 10-run rule.

The Bison are back at home Tuesday to take on Philipsburg-Osceola with hopes of getting back on track.

Clearfield 000 00 0 4 4

Bradford 100 44 10 7 1

Clearfield — 0

Anthony Lopez- SS/P 3010, Cole Bloom- C 3010, Hunter Rumsky- 3B 2020, Christian Welker- RF 1000, Hayvin Bumbarger- 1B 3000, Matt Irvin- DH 2000, O’Brian . Owens- LF 2000, Kamden Kushner- CF 2000, Braison Patrick 1000, TOTALS 19 0 4 0

CS – Owens. E – Rumsky – 2, Bloom, Welker.

Braford — 10

A Ward- SS 3211, A. Lama- C 2111, W. Stark- 1B 2023, L. Haven- 3B 3023, E Whitmore- CF 3000, J. Nannen-2B 2100, T Reese- P 2100, A. Willard- RF 2100, M. Brinsky- PR 0101, TOTALS 21 10 7 9

2B – Haven. SB – Perry. E – Nannen

Pitching

Clearfield: Quick 3.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO Mays 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO Lopez 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

Braford: Reese 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO

BISON SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/18 CENTRAL ppd. 0 – 0

3/20 @ Bellefonte ppd. 0 – 0

3/22 CENTRAL 1 – 17 0 – 1

3/25 BISHOP GUILFOYLE 10 – 2 1 – 1

3/27 @ Tyrone 4 – 3 2 – 1

4/02 HOLLIDAYSBURG ppd. 2 – 1

4/05 SOMERSET ppd. 2 – 1

4/08 @ Huntingdon ppd. 2 – 1

4/10 SOMERSET ppd. 2 – 1

4/11 GREATER JOHNSTOWN ppd. 2 – 1

4/12 @ Forest Hills ppd. 2 – 1

4/15 @ Bradford 0 – 10 2 – 2

4/16 PHIILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA

4/18 @ St. Marys

4/19 @ DuBois

4/22 @ Bellwod-Antis

4/23 PENNS VALLEY

4/24 @ Forest Hills

4/26 @ Bishop Carrol

4/29 @ Bald Eagle Area

4/30 SOMERSET

5/03 GREATER JOHNSTOWN

5/06 @ Central

5/08 BELLEFONTE

5/09 @ Forest Hills

5/10 @ Huntingdon

5/13 @ Bellefonte

5/15 PUNXSUTAWNEY

5/16 HOLLIDAYSBURG