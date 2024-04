Margaret Lenore Henry, 84, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at her home. She was born on May 3, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Darrel Weber and Wilda Bish of Grampian, PA. She graduated from DuBois Area High School. She retired from DRMC West Penn Highland Hospital in 2005 where she worked most of her life. […]

